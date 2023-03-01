HBO's The Idol Was 80% Complete When It Was Scrapped And Reshot From Scratch

HBO hit the jackpot with "Euphoria," the increasingly successful teen drama capable of crashing HBO Max and dominating the social media zeitgeist for weeks on end. The fervor around the show has been so absolute that it was no surprise when HBO doubled down on working with series creator Sam Levinson. Along with Abel Tesfaye (aka musical artist The Weeknd), Levinson has now created "The Idol," a new series expected to debut sometime in 2023. From the onset, "The Idol" presented itself with the hard edge and glamour of "Euphoria," but traded high school hallways for a world of pop stars and cults. It sounded like the kind of intense drama that would capitalize on Levinson's "Euphoria" success, but recent reports reveal that there's trouble in paradise.

The first hiccup (made public) was the departure of director Amy Seimetz (of "The Girlfriend Experience" and "She Dies Tomorrow"), who exited the series last April; at the time, HBO confirmed that "The Idol" was slated for a major creative overhaul. Rolling Stone journalist Cheyenne Rountree has since interviewed 13 members of the show's cast and crew and learned that "the drastic delay was caused by Levinson taking over as director and scrapping the nearly-finished $54-75 million project to rewrite and reshoot the entire thing."

Reportedly, "The Idol" was 80% complete when Seimetz exited and Levinson stepped in. According to crew members, this derailed the already chaotic production and drastically altered the series they signed on for.