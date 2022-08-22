The Idol Teaser: Euphoria Creator Sam Levinson Gets Into The Gutters Of Hollywood

While the first trailer focused more on the lavish parties, guns, fast cars, and a good amount of cocaine, the latest preview from HBO puts the madly attractive people that make up Depp and Tesfaye's supporting characters from "The Idol" in the spotlight. Along with the previously mentioned Jane Adams, who fans may recognize from "Hung," "Twin Peaks," and "Frasier," the newly announced cast members include "Schitt's Creek" star and creator Dan Levy, filmmaker Eli Roth, breakout star of Hulu's "High Fidelity" Da'vine Joy Randolph, and "The Simpsons" veteran Hank Azaria. Joining them will be Moses Sumney, Jennie Ruby Jane, Rachel Sennot, Hari Nef, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and the previously announced Suzanna Son and Troye Sivan.

It is interesting to note that there's no mention of the other previously announced series regular Steve Zissis and recurring stars Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga, and Anne Heche. In April 2022, "The Idol" underwent some significant changes and reshoots due to the departure of "The Girlfriend Experience" co-creator Amy Simetz, who was signed on as the director and executive producer of the series. While it was unclear why Simetz left the project, the network did share that the cast and crew would be adjusted to serve the show's new creative direction. While it's still possible that these actors could be in the show in some capacity, this new teaser likely reflects the main cast for the show after the reshoots. But with very little information available about the show at the moment, we likely won't have a concrete answer until the show debuts in the relatively near future.

In the mean time, we'll be sure to keep an eye out for a premiere date so we can get this party started.