The Weeknd-Led HBO Series The Idol Is Undergoing Significant Changes And Reshoots

Variety revealed recently that the drama is currently being reworked due to changes in the cast and crew. In a statement to the outlet, a representative from HBO said that the "creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction. The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series." While no specific details were given such as which cast and crew members have parted ways with the production, the network said that more information should become available soon.

Though we can't confirm who left at this time, we do know who was previously announced as being involved. Aside from The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye, "The Idol" was co-created by "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. Amy Seimetz signed on as the director and executive producer of the project and Joe Epstein would be the showrunner. Ashley Levinson and Kevin Turen of Little Lamb, Aaron L. Gilbert of Bron Studios, and Nick Hall and Sara E. White of A24 were also on board as executive producers.

Aside from Tesfaye, the cast includes Lily Rose-Depp of Kevin Smith's "Yoga Hosers," Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son, and Steve Zissis as series regulars. Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga, and Anne Heche are also attached to appear in recurring roles. But considering that the report makes it sound like whatever they've done so far needs to be completely redone thanks to the "new creative direction" of the show, who knows if any of that information is even accurate anymore? As soon as we get an update on the state of "The Idol," we'll be sure to let our readers know.