The Year Of Jonathan Majors Comes To A Halt As Marvel And Creed Star Is Accused Of Assault

Update: Majors' defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement that Majors is "provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," who was having "an emotional crisis." According to Chaudhry, there is a body of evidence proving Majors' innocence, including (per Variety) "video footage from the vehicle where the alleged incident took place, witness testimony from the driver and onlookers and two written statements from the woman recanting the allegations." Original article follows.

The phrase "aged like milk" doesn't quite do justice to a feature that /Film ran yesterday, declaring that "2023 is the Year of Jonathan Majors" and highlighting the actor's gripping performance in Elijah Bynum's upcoming drama "Magazine Dreams." Mere hours after the article was published, the news broke that Majors had been arrested in New York City on charges of assault, strangulation, and harassment. A police statement (via the Associated Press) offered further details about the arrest:

On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to a 911 call inside of an apartment located within the confines of the 10 Precinct. A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that Majors was no longer in custody as of Saturday night. In an email to the AP, his representative wrote that Majors "has done nothing wrong," adding: "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."