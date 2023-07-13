Hollywood Actors Prepare To Strike As Talks With AMPTP End Without A Deal

Hollywood actors are poised to join writers on strike within hours as SAG-AFTRA confirms that talks with AMPTP failed to reach a deal before the deadline of 11:59 pm P.T. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. SAG-AFTRA published a statement shortly after the deadline passed, saying that "in the face of the AMPTP's intransigence and delay tactics" the negotiating committee has voted unanimously to recommend strike action. SAG-AFTRA's national board will hold a vote on whether or not to strike at 9 am P.T. on Thursday, followed by a press conference at 12 noon.

Union president Fran Drescher said:

"SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP's responses to the union's most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal."

In its own statement, AMPTP said it is "deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations" and that "this is the Union's choice, not ours."

If the national board votes to authorize action, then Hollywood will be faced with a double strike for the first time in 63 years. The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May 2, 2023, and an estimated 80 percent of productions have already been shut down. An actors strike would go further, halting overseas filming on productions like Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" sequel and "Andor" season 2, which have so far been able to carry on due to being far away from the picket lines. Crucially, actors on strike also cannot be involved in any promotion of movies or TV shows that they're in — which has led to some hasty last-minute adjustments.