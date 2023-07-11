Everything That Will Happen If The SAG-AFTRA Strike Goes Through

Hollywood is already more than two months into a strike by the Writers Guild of America, with many productions completely shut down, and now the industry is on the precipice of something it hasn't faced for 63 years: a double strike.

Negotiations have been taking place for weeks between AMPTP (the trade association that negotiations on behalf of studios) and SAG-AFTRA (the union that represents approximately 160,000 American film and TV actors). SAG-AFTRA members have voted by an overwhelming majority (97.91 percent) to authorize strike action if a deal isn't reached by the deadline — originally 11:59 pm P.T. on June 30, but extended to the same time on Wednesday, July 12. Though SAG-AFTRA initially said that talks had been "extremely productive," the tone has since shifted.

On Monday, two days before the deadline, SAG-AFTRA held a conference call with publicity agencies to prepare them for the possibility of a strike and to answer questions about what that would mean for the agencies' A-list clients. It certainly seems like the union is gearing up for industrial action, and according to Variety's sources, talks are not going well. One anonymous producer said "it would be a miracle at this point" to reach a deal by Wednesday, while another source said that "everything fell apart" over the negotiating table last Friday.

Many productions have already shut down due to the writers strike, but if actors join the writers on Thursday, Hollywood could be left dead in the water. Our own sources tell us that actors are currently being asked to work non-stop in an effort to get all their shooting done before the potential strike, as well as receiving emails prepping them for industrial action. Here's what to expect if a strike happens.