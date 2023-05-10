Andor Showrunner Tony Gilroy Pauses All Work Amid WGA Strike, Lucasfilm Yet To Comment

Amid pressure and criticism from fellow Writers Guild of America members, "Andor" creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy has paused all work on the second and final season of the live-action "Star Wars" series. While Gilroy claimed he had stopped all writing work before the WGA strike began midnight on May 1 and hasn't been to the "Andor" set since May 2, the 66-year-old filmmaker — whose credits also include the original "Bourne" trilogy — had been helping out with casting and background score since.

But after being criticized on social media for performing non-writing services, and meeting other showrunners over the weekend, Gilroy changed his mind. In a statement provided Tuesday evening to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Andor" creator said: "I discontinued all writing and writing-related work on 'Andor' prior to midnight, May 1. After being briefed on the Saturday showrunner meeting, I informed [WGA West president] Chris Keyser ... on Sunday morning that I would also be ceasing all non-writing producing functions."

At the time of writing, Disney-owned Lucasfilm — which produces all "Star Wars" projects — has yet to comment. The most recent official communiqué from Lucasfilm was a tweet from the official "Andor" handle on Tuesday evening, congratulating the "Star Wars" series on its Peabody win. But with the chief creative guy walking — Gilroy is so busy as a showrunner that he isn't directing any episodes on season 2, he told /Film — will Disney choose to continue production on "Andor" season 2?