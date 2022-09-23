James Earl Jones Has Stepped Away From Voicing Darth Vader

James Earl Jones is 91 years young, and after voicing the character for 40 years, it sounds like he has finally moved on from the role of Darth Vader. By now, "Star Wars" fans have gotten used to seeing actors digitally resurrected or de-aged, as in the case of Peter Cushing and Carrie Fisher in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and Mark Hamill in "The Book of Boba Fett." What you may not know is that the voices of some legacy actors are also being digitally recreated via A.I.

Vanity Fair has a new report out about the Ukrainian origins of the new/old Darth Vader's voice, and in the context of that, the magazine mentions that Jones has officially "stepped back from the role" of Darth Vader.

Vader played a big part in the recent Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and you may have noticed that his voice sounded different in that series, more like his old self than it did in "Rogue One," where the effects of Jones' age made the character's voice sound a bit more tremulous. It turns out this is because Lucasfilm brought in a Ukraine-based company called Respeecher to synthetically construct new Vader dialogue for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" based on archival recordings.