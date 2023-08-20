Marvel's Blade Was A Modest Box Office Hit — And One Of The Most Important Movies Ever Made

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

Marvel is one of the most recognized and powerful names in all of pop culture. The world over, the name brings to mind enduring heroes such as Spider-Man and Iron Man, with movies based on the publisher's characters generating tens of billions at the box office over the last 20 years and change. But it wasn't always that way. Before Marvel became such a force to be reckoned with, the company was in the middle of an ugly bankruptcy and was on the verge of financial ruin. Then, an unlikely hero emerged. His name was Blade.

A full decade before the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it would form, and four years before Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" would redefine what a superhero movie could do commercially, it was an R-rated movie about a relatively obscure character in the form of "Blade" that gave Marvel its first-ever theatrical hit. To say that this was an unlikely place for the storied company to score its first bonafide winner at the box office would be an understatement. Be that as it may, the movie proved that the Marvel brand had value well beyond the few A-listers audiences were familiar with at the time.

"We laid the foundation for something bigger than we even imagined," Wesley Snipes, who plays the main character in the film recalled to Vice in 2018. Snipes is also understating things a bit there. "Blade" is, in hindsight, one of the most important movies ever made and a defining moment in the history of blockbuster cinema.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we'll honor "Blade" turning 25 by looking back at the film, how it came to be during a tumultuous time in Marvel's history, what happened when it hit theaters, and what we can learn from its success all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?