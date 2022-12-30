Superhero Bits: Wakanda Forever Sets A Box Office Record, Fewer Marvel Shows On Disney+ In 2023 & More

There has been much discussion of a possible "A-Force" movie in the MCU ever since "Avengers: Endgame" delivered a female-led, action-packed moment during the film's finale. While it remains to be seen if such a project will ever officially take flight, Evangeline Lilly, who plays Wasp, has expressed her desire to be in the proposed film. Speaking with CinePOP, she said the following:

"Yes! I would like to be on it. I would like to make it happen. That day that we did the scene in '[Avengers:] Endgame' where it was just us women was the most special day I've ever had. It was maybe tied with the most special day I've ever had filming a Marvel movie."

The "A-Force" is a relatively recent addition to the Marvel Comics canon, with the team first debuting in 2015. But that wouldn't necessarily preclude it from becoming a movie by any means. After all, we're getting an "Ironheart" series next year. As for Lilly, we'll at least get to see her return as Wasp in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" in February.