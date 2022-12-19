James Gunn Addresses The Current State Of DC, Knows It's Pretty Rough Out There Right Now

It is the earliest of days in the James Gunn-Peter Safran era of the DC Universe, and while the trade breaks have hit fast and furious over the last two weeks, precious little has been confirmed.

Here's what we know for certain: Gunn is scripting a new take on Superman that will take place during Clark Kent's early days as a cub reporter for The Daily Planet. This means Henry Cavill, despite his much-hyped reappearance as the Man of Steel in "Black Adam," is moving on (though Gunn and Safran have said they're eager to find a role for him in their reimagined DCU). While Patty Jenkins is exiting as director of the "Wonder Woman" franchise, there's been no firm announcement about Gal Gadot's future as the Amazonian superhero.

According to Gunn, we'll have to wait until early January for more in-depth details on their plans for the DCU. This leaves fandom at least two solid weeks to speculate as to the fate of the character iterations created under the aegis of former DC Films executive Walter Hamada, which includes the last vestiges of the Snyderverse (namely Ezra Miller's The Flash and Ray Fisher's Cyborg).

Given that several trade reports have been disputed by Gunn, it's best to proceed with caution and to assume nothing. Alas, there are certain segments of fandom that believe they should have a decisive say in the telling of these fantastic stories, and when they don't get their way, they get very loud on social media. Fortunately, Gunn has been here before (he was briefly fired from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3" due to the rediscovery of old, tasteless tweets), so, today, he pushed back against the rising tide of manbaby outrage.