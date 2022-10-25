Warner Bros. Discovery To Axe $2 Billion Worth Of Movies And Shows As Part Of Brutal Cost-Saving Efforts

Moments like this are a stark reminder that the entertainment business is, first and foremost, a business, and people like Zaslav treat it as such. Ideally, that business functions best when great creative decisions are made that can generate lots of value. But, in this case, it's all about chipping away at a massive $57 billion (give or take) debt pile. And not for nothing, WBD lost $3.4 billion in its first quarter following the merger. That simply isn't sustainable. So, it's come to this.

The SEC filing revealed that the company is expecting between $3.2 and $4.3 billion in post-merger restructuring charges. The "strategic content programming assessments," i.e. the axing of movies and TV shows, is just part of the equation — somewhere between $2 and $2.5 billion worth. The rest? Let's break that down.

It boils down to "organizational restructuring costs," which includes things like severance for laid off employees, retention, relocation, and other such costs. That adds up to between $800 million and $1.1 billion. Lastly, we have "facility consolidation activities" and "contract termination" costs, which will equate to between $400 million to $700 million. Again, ouch. There are always redundancies when big corporations merge — it's just part of the deal. But again, Warner employees just dealt with this a few years ago with the AT&T merger. For those who made it and are now going through it again, it's tough sledding.

Now, the biggest of big questions is what movies and TV shows (or possibly even entire networks) are on the chopping block. That is where those who don't follow the business are going to feel it, and it is most definitely going to be felt when $2 billion worth of stuff is on the line.