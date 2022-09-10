The Marvels Footage Description: Captain Marvel Gets Her Own Marvelous Superhero Team [D23]
Disney's D23 Expo is in full swing in Anaheim, California, and Marvel Studios is on stage with the latest footage from its upcoming projects, including "The Marvels." /Film's own Ethan Anderton is on the ground, bringing us all the information we need to know.
"The Marvels" will feature the long-awaited team-up of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). We've seen them all separately; Carol Danvers in the 2019 film "Captain Marvel," Kamala Khan in the Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel," and Monica Rambeau in "WandaVision." (A younger version of Monica appeared in "Captain Marvel." She is the daughter of Carol's best friend Maria Rambeau, played by Lashana Lynch.)
Also cast in the film are Park Seo-joon in an undisclosed role and Zawe Ashton as a villain. The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. It's directed by Nia DaCosta ("Candyman"), who is the youngest person to direct a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first footage from "The Marvels" was screened for lucky fans at D23, and here's a breakdown of what they saw.
The Marvels footage description
Fitting for a cosmic superhero movie, the footage opens on a space station named SABER (secret organizations in Marvel Universe love their weapon acronyms). As Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris, last seen in "WandaVision") flies towards a portal, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) calls to her, "What the hell are you doing?" Sure enough, the portal shoots her back towards the station. As she lands on the Moon, the SABER staff can only ask where "Captain Rambeau" is.
If you watched "Ms. Marvel," then you've already seen the next scene: Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) is aggressively teleported out of her room in a swirl of purple energy. In her place comes Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Monica explains to Kamala that their powers are intertwined and they're swapping places with each other; wherever Captain Marvel was before, Kamala is now.
The scene returns to the cosmic; Kamala freaks out at the sight of Captain Marvel's pet
cat Flerken, Goose. All three superheroines travel through space, and Ms. Marvel fights in a space station. Next comes a glimpse of a new, female villain holding a hammer similar to that of the late Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace). It seems the Marvels could be facing another member of the Kree Accuser corp — perhaps Hala?
Kamala (fangirl that she is) says the three of them are a team, but Carol disagrees. Still, there's plenty of funny banter between the three. When they throw down with rock paper scissors, Kamala and Monica swap places. Kamala asks, "now why would you say 'go' if you wanted us to go on three?" Kamala and Monica swap places again when the latter is in a space suit; when she lands in the station and takes Monica's place, she geeks out about meeting Nick Fury. When Fury and agents show up at Kamala's house, her family, on the other hand, is bewildered by their presence and Kamala's disappearance.
"The Marvels" will hit theaters on July 28, 2023, and will be part of Phase 5.