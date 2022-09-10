The Marvels Footage Description: Captain Marvel Gets Her Own Marvelous Superhero Team [D23]

Fitting for a cosmic superhero movie, the footage opens on a space station named SABER (secret organizations in Marvel Universe love their weapon acronyms). As Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris, last seen in "WandaVision") flies towards a portal, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) calls to her, "What the hell are you doing?" Sure enough, the portal shoots her back towards the station. As she lands on the Moon, the SABER staff can only ask where "Captain Rambeau" is.

If you watched "Ms. Marvel," then you've already seen the next scene: Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) is aggressively teleported out of her room in a swirl of purple energy. In her place comes Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Monica explains to Kamala that their powers are intertwined and they're swapping places with each other; wherever Captain Marvel was before, Kamala is now.

The scene returns to the cosmic; Kamala freaks out at the sight of Captain Marvel's pet cat Flerken, Goose. All three superheroines travel through space, and Ms. Marvel fights in a space station. Next comes a glimpse of a new, female villain holding a hammer similar to that of the late Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace). It seems the Marvels could be facing another member of the Kree Accuser corp — perhaps Hala?

Kamala (fangirl that she is) says the three of them are a team, but Carol disagrees. Still, there's plenty of funny banter between the three. When they throw down with rock paper scissors, Kamala and Monica swap places. Kamala asks, "now why would you say 'go' if you wanted us to go on three?" Kamala and Monica swap places again when the latter is in a space suit; when she lands in the station and takes Monica's place, she geeks out about meeting Nick Fury. When Fury and agents show up at Kamala's house, her family, on the other hand, is bewildered by their presence and Kamala's disappearance.

"The Marvels" will hit theaters on July 28, 2023, and will be part of Phase 5.