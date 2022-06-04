Morbius Adds Just 85,000 Morbucks To Its Total Gross In First Day Of Re-Release

So, if you're wondering if this will be enough to will "2 Mor 2 Bius" into existence ... it probably won't. "Morbius" has brought in around $73 million domestically since its April 1 release, including Friday's re-release. Deadline reported in April that the movie cost somewhere between $75 and $83 million to make, not including its marketing budget. It also brought in around $90 million internationally (via Box Office Mojo), bringing its total gross to around $163.4 million — a far cry from the Morbillion dollars that Morbheads were hoping it would earn.

If this debacle is a sign of anything, it's that internet hype (or mockery, in this case) doesn't reflect the general moviegoing public. It's something we can probably refer to as the "Snakes on a Plane" effect, wherein a movie's meme potential does not guarantee that it will turn a profit. Perhaps Sony believed that social media trolls were laughing with "Morbius" rather than at "Morbius," or maybe they understood that they were being made fun of and decided to embrace the joke. Either way, it wasn't successful, and the legacy of this movie will likely be one full of memes, artificial blood, and a great misunderstanding of irony on the internet.

All of this is to say that the "Morbius" memes that infiltrated your timelines are officially funny again. Go crazy, people!

"Morbius" is currently playing in theaters.