Marvel's Blade Halts Production As WGA Strike Continues

Marvel's "Blade" reboot starring Mahershala Ali is now the first major studio feature film to pause due to the WGA strike. According to The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit and Aaron Couch, the production was supposed to start filming in Atlanta next month but will now hold until after the writer's strike is resolved.

You may remember that as recently as April 28 we heard that the studio had hired yet another writer to take a crack at the script, and a very interesting writer at that. Nic Pizzolatto, the creator of "True Detective", was brought on board in a surprising move by Marvel Studios, surprising because it was so close to filming and because Pizzolatto is a very distinctive writer who has a reputation around town as sticking to his creative guns in a way that often doesn't jibe well with the very collaborative process at Marvel.

It was an exciting development, to be sure, and when you add in Ali as the titular "Blade," a half-human, half-vampire anti-hero, and "Lovecraft Country" director Yann Demange at the helm, this project had a lot of geek ears perked up.

What's really interesting, however, is what this pause illuminates about the current development status of the film. Disney halting the production isn't an act of solidarity with the WGA. Far from it. What it most likely means is that the script for "Blade" still needed a lot of work before the studio started rolling cameras.