Marvel's Blade Hires True Detective Creator Nic Pizzolatto To Sink Teeth Into The Script

Despite a very rocky road since its announcement in nearly four years ago in the summer of 2019, Marvel's "Blade" reboot is seemingly headed in the right direction, as a brand new writer has come aboard. Not only a new writer, but a very talented (not to mention unexpected) one at that. The man in question is Nic Pizzolatto, best known as the creator of HBO's "True Detective." As such, this will serve as a reunion between Pizzolatto and star Mahershala Ali.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pizzolatto is taking over for Michael Starrbury ("When They See Us"), who had turned in the most recent draft of the screenplay. Marvel Studios decided to overhaul the project once original director Bassam Tariq stepped away from the blockbuster. Reports have indicated that Ali was unhappy with the direction the story was taking before Tariq's departure. As it stands, the movie is expected to begin production in May with Yann Demange ("Lovecraft Country") sitting in the director's chair.

The cast is shaping up quite nicely as well. Not only do we have a two-time Oscar winner in Ali leading the way as the title character, but Delroy Lindo ("Da 5 Bloods") is also set to co-star, as is Mia Goth ("Pearl"), though it has not been confirmed who either actor will be playing.