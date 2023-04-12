Marvel's Blade Adds Modern Horror Icon Mia Goth

Mia Goth has been turning heads in the genre world for quite some time. Take a look at our rankings of her work if you don't believe me.

I first took notice of her weirdo turn in the very bizarre and very cool Gore Verbinski flick "A Cure for Wellness" in 2016. Since then she has continued to impress onscreen, recently leading the Ti West series that so far contains "X" and "Pearl," with the final film in the terrifying trilogy, "MaXXXine," due out sometime in the next 12-ish months.

Recently, Goth has been rumored to be involved in a few high-profile projects, including Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein," and now she has another big franchise in front of her. Deadline is reporting that she will be joining Mahershala Ali in Marvel's "Blade" reboot. The details are vague, but Deadline seems pretty confident that she's gonna be the film's co-star.

"Blade" will serve as a reboot of the Wesley Snipes series of movies, which it should be said was on the cutting edge of the superhero fad that would overtake Hollywood. It bought big office success to the Marvel brand well before Bryan Singer's "X-Men" and Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" did, so you could argue that "Blade" is the true start of the modern superhero phenomenon.