Marvel's Blade Adds Modern Horror Icon Mia Goth
Mia Goth has been turning heads in the genre world for quite some time. Take a look at our rankings of her work if you don't believe me.
I first took notice of her weirdo turn in the very bizarre and very cool Gore Verbinski flick "A Cure for Wellness" in 2016. Since then she has continued to impress onscreen, recently leading the Ti West series that so far contains "X" and "Pearl," with the final film in the terrifying trilogy, "MaXXXine," due out sometime in the next 12-ish months.
Recently, Goth has been rumored to be involved in a few high-profile projects, including Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein," and now she has another big franchise in front of her. Deadline is reporting that she will be joining Mahershala Ali in Marvel's "Blade" reboot. The details are vague, but Deadline seems pretty confident that she's gonna be the film's co-star.
"Blade" will serve as a reboot of the Wesley Snipes series of movies, which it should be said was on the cutting edge of the superhero fad that would overtake Hollywood. It bought big office success to the Marvel brand well before Bryan Singer's "X-Men" and Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" did, so you could argue that "Blade" is the true start of the modern superhero phenomenon.
Mia Goth can play dang near anything
This new version of "Blade" is being directed by Yann Demange ("'71," "Lovecraft Country") and is written by Michael Starrbury ("When They See Us") and Stacy Osei-Kuffour ("Watchmen," "Pen15"). Goth would join the previously mentioned Mahershala Ali and Delroy Lindo, who is believed to be playing Whistler, Blade's grumpy mentor.
As far as who Goth is playing, the trades don't know and Marvel ain't volunteering that information, but one name that has been brought up by Marvel fans is Lilith, a fallen angel and ally to folks like Mephisto and all sorts of demons, including Lucifer himself. In the comics, this character has largely been on the side of Dracula and the bad vampires, so if the fan speculation is correct then that positions Mia Goth to be one of the film's heavies.
Of course, all of that is comic book nerd guesswork, and with someone of Goth's range, she could easily play any number of parts in this film. Good guy, bad guy, someone with a foot in both worlds ... Mia Goth can crush any of those roles and no matter who she ends up playing in the movie, "Blade" is lucky to have her onboard.
"Blade" has an announced release date of September 6, 2024.