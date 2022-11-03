Agatha: Coven Of Chaos: Everything We Know About Marvel's WandaVision Spin-Off

Harkness was a witch back in the late 17th century and killed all the members of her coven, including her own mom. In Agatha's eyes, that made sense because they were trying to keep her from using dark magic. Pesky morals, right?

The storyline for "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" is currently unknown. As mentioned, the last time we saw Agatha, she was under Wanda's spell and thought she was a regular neighborhood dweller. Did Wanda's demise in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" undo that spell? Does she remember who she was? Will she try to take over now that her rival is out of the picture? Will we get flashbacks?

The big question here for me is Dottie. Obviously, a lot of the fan speculation about what was going on in "WandaVision" before the reveal was wrong. We didn't see Mephisto, though how they could not bring him into the MCU at some point is beyond me. Dottie did have some moments that made me think she might have been involved, from the line about the devil in the details to the fact that her blood was red in a black-and-white episode.

There is also the fact that Emma Caulfield Ford played Anya in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and having her wind up as just some lady doesn't seem right at all. Whether or not it was always the plan to have her take on a bigger role, Marvel has surely heard what people were saying. My money is on her having a secret connection, whether it's to Agatha, her original coven, or something else.

"Agatha: Coven of Chaos" has no release date yet, but is expected at the end of 2023.