Patti LuPone Blabbed On Which Marvel Character She's Playing In Agatha: Coven Of Chaos

Much remains mysterious about the upcoming "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," one of several Marvel Cinematic Universe shows currently in production for Disney+. What we know for sure is that Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness will headline the series after making her debut in 2021's "WandaVision." Beyond that? Little has been revealed. However, cast member Patti LuPone has pulled back the curtain just a bit, revealing that she's playing a very obscure character from the pages of Marvel Comics (though that character's history may be telling in some ways).

LuPone recently stopped by "The View" and talked a bit to the hosts about her role in the series. Per Entertainment Weekly, LuPone revealed that she's playing a witch named Lilia Calderu who does, indeed, have a history in the comics, though Marvel fans would be forgiven for not knowing who she is (we'll get to that in a moment). Here's what LuPone had to say about it:

"It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair. I didn't know there were witches, I didn't know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar – if anybody knows 'Heartstopper' – is Joe Locke."

It was previously reported Plaza and Locke had joined the show's cast, so that's nothing new, and the "coven" of it all is in the series' title. But the fact that the show's creative team delved far enough into Marvel Comics lore to pluck a character like Calderu from the pages of obscurity may actually be quite telling, one way or another.