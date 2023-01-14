Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Finds Its Directors In Jac Schaefer, Gandja Monteiro, And Rachel Goldberg

Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get underway this year with the release of three new tentpole films and twice as many Disney+ shows. Bringing up the rear on the TV side of things is "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," which rolls cameras in Atlanta next week and is due for a late 2023 release (after a busy streaming slate that includes "Secret Invasion," "Echo," "Ironheart," and the second seasons of "Loki" and the animated "What If...?")

Ahead of its production start, "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" (formerly titled "Agatha: House of Harkness") has now locked in its directors, according The Hollywood Reporter.

A spin-off of Marvel's very first Disney+ series, "WandaVision," "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" centers on Kathryn Hahn's character, Agatha Harkness, who spent much of her previous screen time disguising herself as Wanda's nosy neighbor, Agnes. It was only toward the end of the seventh episode of "WandaVision" that viewers learned Agnes/Agatha's true witchy nature, to the tune of the Emmy-winning, retro-sitcom jingle "Agatha All Along."

"Agatha: Coven of Chaos" hails from the same series creator as "WandaVision," Jac Schaeffer, who also helped conceive the story for "Black Widow," the first MCU film to be solo-directed by a woman (Cate Shortland, with Anna Fleck having co-directed "Captain Marvel"). This time, Schaeffer will go beyond writing and producing and serve as director of more than one episode of "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," per THR.

Also on deck to direct is Gandja Monteiro, who took over from none other than Tim Burton to helm a couple of episodes in the back half of recent Netflix hit "Wednesday." Rounding out the directing crew for "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" is Rachel Goldberg, whose TV resume includes Marvel's "Cloak & Dagger."