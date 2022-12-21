Marvel's Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Casts Broadway Legend Patti LuPone
Never underestimate the power of Patti LuPone. The Broadway legend who recently shocked the world by dropping her membership with the Actor's Equity union has been announced as the most recent cast member of the "WandaVision" spin-off, "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" for Disney+ (via Deadline). "WandaVision" was a huge hit for the streamer, and proved that Marvel TV shows had the power to be just as popular and well-scripted as the multi-million dollar blockbuster feature films.
Kathryn Hahn dazzled viewers with her portrayal of the witch Agatha Harkness, even nabbing an Emmy win for the song "Agatha All Along," written by "Frozen" songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The character was so popular that it inspired Marvel to greenlight the spin-off series, making it the first live-action treatment of a Marvel Comics character who does not have their own comic book series. Given how popular the "Agatha All Along" song was for the series, there's a high probability the series will have plenty of musical numbers. This makes casting Patti LuPone quite possibly the most brilliant decision Marvel has made in years. The Tony Award-winning LuPone is a living Broadway legend, frequently playing big, bold, and brash women who aren't afraid to sing straight into your soul if you dare cross them. Talk about knowing your audience.
'I'll drink to that!'
Considering Agatha's spin-off centers on a coven of witches, I am immediately fantasy-booking LuPone to be ... I don't know, a mother witch? Head witch? "WandaVision" already changed the Agatha Harkness character quite a bit from her comic book portrayal, so the possible directions LuPone's character are endless. I just hope she's fabulous, mean, and singing her face off.
LuPone is joining an already stacked cast featuring Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, and a returning Emma Caulfield Ford, who is expected to reprise her role as Dottie from "WandaVision." Basically, "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" is a gift from Marvel to the lot of us fans that exist at the intersection of theater kids, and the LGBTQIA+ community who happen to also love comic book films and shows. If you know, you know.
If Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are smart, which they are, they'll write up a "Ladies Who Lunch" from "Company"-style number for Patti LuPone to absolutely dominate, as well as a duet between her and Kathryn Hahn. Maybe we'll even be lucky enough to get a rousing number with young Joe Locke. Can you imagine his tenor voice against her wall-shaking belt? This is what dreams are made of.
"WandaVision" creator Jac Schaeffer, who is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, is writing and executive producing the spinoff series. "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" is anticipating a release sometime in late 2023.