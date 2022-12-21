Marvel's Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Casts Broadway Legend Patti LuPone

Considering Agatha's spin-off centers on a coven of witches, I am immediately fantasy-booking LuPone to be ... I don't know, a mother witch? Head witch? "WandaVision" already changed the Agatha Harkness character quite a bit from her comic book portrayal, so the possible directions LuPone's character are endless. I just hope she's fabulous, mean, and singing her face off.

LuPone is joining an already stacked cast featuring Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, and a returning Emma Caulfield Ford, who is expected to reprise her role as Dottie from "WandaVision." Basically, "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" is a gift from Marvel to the lot of us fans that exist at the intersection of theater kids, and the LGBTQIA+ community who happen to also love comic book films and shows. If you know, you know.

If Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are smart, which they are, they'll write up a "Ladies Who Lunch" from "Company"-style number for Patti LuPone to absolutely dominate, as well as a duet between her and Kathryn Hahn. Maybe we'll even be lucky enough to get a rousing number with young Joe Locke. Can you imagine his tenor voice against her wall-shaking belt? This is what dreams are made of.

"WandaVision" creator Jac Schaeffer, who is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, is writing and executive producing the spinoff series. "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" is anticipating a release sometime in late 2023.