Aubrey Plaza Joins The Cast Of Marvel's Agatha: Coven Of Chaos

Judging by what we do know about Agatha, including the fact that she's fabulous, powerful, winkingly campy, and great at a big reveal, Plaza seems like a fantastic fit for her coven. While I wouldn't presume that she's playing a witch, it would be a great role for the actress who has embodied unhinged and powerful characters in films like "Ingrid Goes West" and "Black Bear" and shows like "Legion." This ensemble also hearkens back to her breakout role as well, as Hahn was a cast member on "Parks and Recreation," where Plaza played acid-tongued teen April Ludgate.

"WandaVision" showrunner Jac Shaeffer is set to write and executive producer "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," and though the plot details haven't been revealed, Shaeffer has spoken before about ideas the writers had for more Agatha. Shaeffer told Entertainment Tonight they considered the idea of Agatha wanting the power of Wanda's magic to bring back her mother, who we learn that she killed during the Salem Witch Trials. But that story didn't fit into "WandaVision," according to Shaeffer, who says they ended up writing Agatha as someone who "shoplifts power."

She continued, saying, "Kathryn is such a tremendous performer that it's clear there's more there, but that's not for this story. This is Wanda's story."

"Agatha: Coven of Chaos," though, will obviously be Agatha's story, and given that we're still singing "Agatha All Along" over a year later, I think it's a welcome one. There is no set release date for "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," but the show's Comic-Con announcement included an expected late 2023, or early 2024 release.