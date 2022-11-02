Aubrey Plaza Joins The Cast Of Marvel's Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Aubrey Plaza will be grabbing a broomstick to join Marvel's series "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," according to Variety. The talented "White Lotus" actor will appear alongside Kathryn Hahn, who memorably embodied the devious witch Agatha Harkness in the Disney+ series "WandaVision" last year. Plot details about "Coven of Chaos" are as scarce as usual for a Marvel project, and Plaza's role has yet to be revealed.
"Agatha: Coven of Chaos" was initially introduced in reporting as "House of Harkness" before its name change was revealed at Comic-Con this summer. Along with Hahn and Plaza, the series is reportedly set to include "Heartstopper" breakout star Joe Locke as well as Emma Caulfield Ford, who appeared in "WandaVision" as Sarah Proctor, AKA Dottie. That last bit of casting is the only hint that "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" may continue the "WandaVision" story in some capacity, as Sarah was revealed to be a bystander who ended up trapped in Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) superpowered thrall.
It was Aubrey Plaza all along
Judging by what we do know about Agatha, including the fact that she's fabulous, powerful, winkingly campy, and great at a big reveal, Plaza seems like a fantastic fit for her coven. While I wouldn't presume that she's playing a witch, it would be a great role for the actress who has embodied unhinged and powerful characters in films like "Ingrid Goes West" and "Black Bear" and shows like "Legion." This ensemble also hearkens back to her breakout role as well, as Hahn was a cast member on "Parks and Recreation," where Plaza played acid-tongued teen April Ludgate.
"WandaVision" showrunner Jac Shaeffer is set to write and executive producer "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," and though the plot details haven't been revealed, Shaeffer has spoken before about ideas the writers had for more Agatha. Shaeffer told Entertainment Tonight they considered the idea of Agatha wanting the power of Wanda's magic to bring back her mother, who we learn that she killed during the Salem Witch Trials. But that story didn't fit into "WandaVision," according to Shaeffer, who says they ended up writing Agatha as someone who "shoplifts power."
She continued, saying, "Kathryn is such a tremendous performer that it's clear there's more there, but that's not for this story. This is Wanda's story."
"Agatha: Coven of Chaos," though, will obviously be Agatha's story, and given that we're still singing "Agatha All Along" over a year later, I think it's a welcome one. There is no set release date for "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," but the show's Comic-Con announcement included an expected late 2023, or early 2024 release.