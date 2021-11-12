Agatha Harkness Disney+ Show Gets An Official Title And Logo

There it is! The logo and the title! The show is officially called "Agatha: House of Harkness." Honestly, I thought Disney and Marvel would've gone with "Agatha All Along," since that title was already established in "WandaVision." But I guess not! We don't know a whole lot about the show just yet, but we do know Kathryn Hahn is coming back, and really, that's all we need to know. Hahn's performance quickly became a highlight of "WandaVision," and when that series came to an end, everyone wanted to know if we'd get to see Hahn, and Agatha, again.

When asked if she would like to reprise the role, Hahn said:

"If I were to ever come back, there's so many aspects of her that I think are fascinating. She touches in so many different worlds throughout the comics. You know, she's a centuries-old witch and has seen a lot, and there's a lot of different people and beings that she's crossed paths with over the last couple of centuries, so that would be a blast to explore."

At the end of "WandaVision," Wanda had trapped Agatha in her "Agnes" persona, taking away her magical abilities in the process. This suggests the show could be about Agatha getting her powers back. Or it could be a kind of prequel – after all, both "WandaVision" and Marvel Comics have established that Agatha has been around for a long time. There are decades upon decades of Agatha stories just waiting to be told.

Marvel and Disney haven't given the show a date yet. Instead, they've simply made us aware that the series was coming "soon." So stay tuned.