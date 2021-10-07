Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness Is Getting Her Own Marvel Disney+ Show

When "WandaVision" was airing on Disney+, there was one element everyone kept talking about. It wasn't the twists and turns. It wasn't the Marvel Easter eggs. It wasn't even the show's plot. No, the thing everyone kept talking about was Kathryn Hahn's scene-stealing performance as Agnes, AKA Agatha Harkness, a witch who was pulling the strings behind the scenes. Hahn, who has been stealing scenes for a while now, was suddenly like an indie band that blew up into the mainstream; everyone was in love with her, and understandably so.

After "WandaVision" wrapped up Hahn got a lot of questions about whether or not she might return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play the character again. Now we have an official answer, because Variety is reporting that a "WandaVision" spin-off focusing on Hahn's character is currently in the works at Marvel Studios. The series will air on Disney+ if it gets a greenlight (it's still being developed at the moment, so this isn't 100% official just yet).

Variety adds that the show is a "dark comedy, though exact plot details remain under wraps." "WandaVision" showrunner Jac Schaeffer will write and executive produce the series. Earlier this year, Schaeffer signed a a three-year overall TV deal with Marvel Studios and 20th Television, and this looks like the first project to surface as part of that deal.