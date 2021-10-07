Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness Is Getting Her Own Marvel Disney+ Show
Kathryn Hahn has ruled for a while now, but her scene-stealing turn on "WandaVision" seemed to make her more popular than ever. And the folks at Disney and Marvel clearly took note, because Hahn's "WandaVision" character Agatha Harkness is now likely to get her own Disney+ spin-off series. "WandaVision" showrunner Jac Schaeffer will serve as writer and executive producer on the new show, which is being described as a "dark comedy." Beyond that, details are slim. But the news that Hahn will be playing the character again in a show of her own is bound to get people excited. I'm a Marvel agnostic, and even I'm happy about this, just because I want the best for Kathryn Hahn and I hope Disney pays her a huge chunk of change.
It Was Agatha All Along
When "WandaVision" was airing on Disney+, there was one element everyone kept talking about. It wasn't the twists and turns. It wasn't the Marvel Easter eggs. It wasn't even the show's plot. No, the thing everyone kept talking about was Kathryn Hahn's scene-stealing performance as Agnes, AKA Agatha Harkness, a witch who was pulling the strings behind the scenes. Hahn, who has been stealing scenes for a while now, was suddenly like an indie band that blew up into the mainstream; everyone was in love with her, and understandably so.
After "WandaVision" wrapped up Hahn got a lot of questions about whether or not she might return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play the character again. Now we have an official answer, because Variety is reporting that a "WandaVision" spin-off focusing on Hahn's character is currently in the works at Marvel Studios. The series will air on Disney+ if it gets a greenlight (it's still being developed at the moment, so this isn't 100% official just yet).
Variety adds that the show is a "dark comedy, though exact plot details remain under wraps." "WandaVision" showrunner Jac Schaeffer will write and executive produce the series. Earlier this year, Schaeffer signed a a three-year overall TV deal with Marvel Studios and 20th Television, and this looks like the first project to surface as part of that deal.
More Kathryn Hahn is Always a Good Thing
Agatha Harkness is a character from Marvel comics, so there's plenty of history to draw on – although the "WandaVision" character is a bit different from the comics version (for instance, in the comics, she's depicted as a much older woman). When we last saw Agatha in "WandaVision," Wanda had trapped her in her Agnes persona, taking away her magical abilities in the process. Would the show pick up from there and deal with Agatha getting her groove back? Or would it be a prequel? A prequel seems more likely to me, just because the MCU has established their version of Agatha has been around for a while. But no matter what the show ends up being I'm sure I'm going to check it out, just because I like Hahn so much.
When asked if she would return to the role in the past, Hahn said:
"If I were to ever come back, there's so many aspects of her that I think are fascinating. She touches in so many different worlds throughout the comics. You know, she's a centuries-old witch and has seen a lot, and there's a lot of different people and beings that she's crossed paths with over the last couple of centuries, so that would be a blast to explore."