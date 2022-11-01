Marvel's WandaVision Spinoff Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Adds Heartstopper Star Joe Locke
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow, particularly its young universe. We're seeing the good guys slowly build their young cast, leading up to the inevitable formation of the Young Avengers, with young heroes taking up the mantles of aging or dead Avengers. Now, it is time to fill in the young villain side, or at least fill the young side of the villains' world.
This is to say that we're starting to get casting news for the villain-centric "WandaVision" spinoff "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," which was announced last year and is set to bring back Kathryn Hahn as the show-stopping witch Agatha Harkness — of "Agatha All Along" and the death of Sparky fame — for an unspecified story being kept very much under wraps.
Even if we have no idea what the show is about, we do know Agatha is not alone. That's because recent breakout heartthrob Joe Locke is moving from "Heartstopper" to witch stopper, or maybe even a chaos witch supporter, as he is reportedly joining the cast of "Coven of Chaos," which will once again be written and executive produced by Jac Schaefer.
The coven grows
Variety has the news of Locke joining "Agatha: Coven of Chaos." At this time, we have no idea who he is set to play, or even if he's meant to have a big role or a supporting role in the show. We do know that Emma Caulfield Ford will also come back to reprise her role of Dottie from "WandaVision."
While Agatha harnesses her powers to build a coven, "Coven of Darkness" is not the only "WandaVision" spin-off in the works at Marvel and Disney+. It was recently reported that a spin-off centered around Vision and starring Paul Bettany is in development. We, unsurprisingly, don't know much about that show either, beyond the casting, and the presumed knowledge that it will follow the fake new version of Vision we met in "WandaVision."
As for Locke, he recently starred in the breakout Netflix hit "Heartstopper," which is based on the web comic and graphic novel of the same name. Locke stars in the show as Charlie Spring, a gay teen who falls in love with a popular classmate, as we follow their friendship blossom into something more. The show is a big hit, and Netflix has already renewed it for both a second and a third season. "Heartstopper" also stars Kit Connor, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell. Stephen Fry and Olivia Colman have recurring roles.