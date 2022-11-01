Marvel's WandaVision Spinoff Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Adds Heartstopper Star Joe Locke

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow, particularly its young universe. We're seeing the good guys slowly build their young cast, leading up to the inevitable formation of the Young Avengers, with young heroes taking up the mantles of aging or dead Avengers. Now, it is time to fill in the young villain side, or at least fill the young side of the villains' world.

This is to say that we're starting to get casting news for the villain-centric "WandaVision" spinoff "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," which was announced last year and is set to bring back Kathryn Hahn as the show-stopping witch Agatha Harkness — of "Agatha All Along" and the death of Sparky fame — for an unspecified story being kept very much under wraps.

Even if we have no idea what the show is about, we do know Agatha is not alone. That's because recent breakout heartthrob Joe Locke is moving from "Heartstopper" to witch stopper, or maybe even a chaos witch supporter, as he is reportedly joining the cast of "Coven of Chaos," which will once again be written and executive produced by Jac Schaefer.