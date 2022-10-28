Marvel Studios Is Giving Vision His Own Series On Disney+

There's no word yet on how the show, which Deadline says will open its writers room next week, will intersect with other Marvel Cinematic Universe properties. Namely, it'll be interesting to see how the story could possibly incorporate Wanda Maximoff again after the character went full Scarlet Witch, taking on the role of a delightfully brutal villain in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" earlier this year.

The character ended that film seemingly dead under the rubble of Mount Wundagore, although, comic book-inspired heroes and villains don't always stay dead. During an interview with Variety, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seemed to express enthusiasm for a possible Scarlet Witch return, saying, "I'd work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could. Anything's possible in the multiverse!" There's no official word yet on Wanda's return in "Vision Quest," though Deadline's sources say it's possible. There's always the possibility of flashbacks to memories as well.

Don't forget, there's also another "WandaVision" spinoff in the works, that one about the pair's witchy neighbor Agatha (Kathryn Hahn). "Agatha: House of Harkness" will focus on the stylish villain, with "WandaVision" showrunner Jac Schaeffer set to write and executive producer. Schaeffer will likely oversee the tentatively titled "Vision Quest" as well. The filmmaker signed a three year overall TV deal with Marvel Studios and 20th Television in 2021.

The reported Disney+ Vision series has no set release date as of publication time.