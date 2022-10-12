Is Werewolf By Night's Bloodstone A Conduit For Chaos Magic?

Since its premiere, True Believers have been raving about "Werewolf By Night." One of the major points of praise is that the Marvel Studios' Special Presentation feels disconnected from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as opposed to the rest of the offerings in Phase Four. In other words, it required less "homework" for those looking for a taste of the MCU rather than a whole multi-course meal that requires all the cutlery and utensils in the fine dining set.

But what if famed composer Michael Giacchino's ode to classic monster movies starring Gael Garcia Bernal was more connected than you think? After all, there was one thing throughout the whole story that was presented in color (until the very end) and that thing seemed to be incredibly important. And we're not just talking about its importance to the monster hunters gathered at Castle Bloodstone. What if the Bloodstone actually does play a part in the future of the MCU?

Previously, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said that this story will be important to the interconnected world that they've built thus far over the past decade. Based on the emphasis on how important the Bloodstone is to the monster hunter community, it's fair to say that it could also be similarly important to others as well. So while there isn't a ton of evidence in the 54-minute Disney+ special to indicate whether this is completely sound or not, consider this theory: It's possible that the coveted Bloodstone is connected to the Chaos Magic that was previously wielded by the Scarlet Witch.