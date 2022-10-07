In Werewolf By Night, Harriet Sansom Harris Gives One Of Marvel's Best Performances

Spoilers for "Werewolf By Night" follow.

There's a lot that you can say about the acting throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While some actors in their respective projects do pull off some great acting performances (Robert Downey Jr. in "Avengers: Endgame" comes to mind), there are also many instances where the characters on screen simply sound like they are reciting lines rather than actually acting. Perhaps this is because of how the franchise feels built on a conveyor belt, the majority of them feeling so similar to each other that it's hard to distinguish them apart.

That lack of uniqueness is arguably what makes "Werewolf By Night," the newly-released one-off Halloween special, work as well as it does. While obviously retaining some aspects of the franchise, it is just weird and wacky enough to differentiate itself from other recent MCU projects.

Because of this weirdness, the cast is able to let lose a little bit, but none more so than Harriet Sansom Harris. Playing the newly-appointed matriarch of the Bloodstone clan, the character actress and frequent Paul Thomas Anderson collaborator gives the most unhinged performance ever seen in the MCU. It also serves as one of the best across the entire franchise. No, I'm not exaggerating.