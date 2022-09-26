How Michael Giacchino Ensured Marvel's Werewolf By Night Didn't Skimp On Bloody Horror [Exclusive]

There's no such thing as risk for the MCU anymore. As long as the active flagship characters like Spider-Man, Thor, and Ant-Man keep packing 'em in theatrically, Kevin Feige and his Marvel Studios brain trust can afford to use Disney+ as a laboratory/playground to bring the company's cult characters to life and see if there's an audience for further adventures — hence "Moon Knight," "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," and "Wonder Man."

Still, did anyone see "Werewolf by Night" coming? Created and developed in 1972 by the team of Roy Thomas, Jean Thomas, Gerry Conway, and Mike Ploog, the series allowed Marvel to pay homage to the bloody horror comics published by EC, the famously subversive label that spurred uptight cultural scolds to form the censorious Comics Code Authority. The lycanthrope main character, Jack Russell, found enough of a readership to earn a standalone series (wherein, coincidentally, Moon Knight was introduced), but this was still a niche character, one who has been sporadically revisited and reinvented over the last 50 years.

When Marvel Studios announced a Halloween-timed "Werewolf by Night" special for Disney+, which was to mark the directorial debut for movie-and-TV-music-composer extraordinaire Michael Giacchino, no one expected a Universal-and-Hammer-horror-inflected movie. But according to the reactions to the film's initial screening at this year's Fantastic Fest, this is apparently what Giacchino has delivered. And he did so with zero pushback from his conservative corporate overlords.