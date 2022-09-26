Marvel's Werewolf By Night Is In The MCU But Didn't Have To Worry About Larger Continuity [Exclusive]

Ever since it was first announced, Marvel's "Werewolf By Night" has always been a bit of a wildcard. News of the project broke last year when Marvel revealed the project would be... a Halloween special? With celebrated composer Michael Giacchino is directing? That left more questions than answers, but when the trailer for the special finally dropped earlier this month, it was immediately clear that this is truly a Marvel entry unlike any other.

The black-and-white, 53-minute-long love letter to classic monster movies is a far cry from the fairly standard house style that Marvel has become known for over the years. "Werewolf By Night" looks stylish and spooky, and according to the review by /Film's Chris Evangelista, it utilizes practical creature design and retro cigarette burn transitions, among other things, to create a "quick, violent, funny monster movie homage" that's "perfect for Halloween."

With all of its originality, it makes sense that the place "Werewolf By Night" holds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might seem somewhat unclear based on trailers. But according to Giacchino, who spoke with /Film's Ryan Scott after the special's surprise debut at Fantastic Fest, the story is definitely a part of the MCU. It's just not really a part we have to think too hard about. Giacchino explained:

"We always looked at it as a night in the life of Jack and Elsa, and we never shied away from the fact that, okay, yes, this exists in the MCU. Somewhere else in the world at this very moment, Spider-Man is swinging on something, and Captain America's doing something, but we're not going to bother with that. We're just worried about this moment right here, wherever we are."

The filmmaker points out that the special never actually says where it is within the world of the Avengers, but that "it's within the realm of the MCU, for sure."