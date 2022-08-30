5 Actors We'd Love To See Play Wonder Man In The MCU Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing to expand in unexpected ways post-"Avengers: Endgame," but few could have predicted one of the next heroes to get a Disney+ adaptation would be Simon Williams aka Wonder Man. The series was announced earlier this summer with "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and the upcoming "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" director Destin Daniel Cretton attached to executive produce with Andrew Guest ("Community," "Hawkeye," and "30 Rock") serving as the head writer. The series is still in the early stages of production, but it was recently announced that Ben Kingsley would be reprising his role as Trevor Slattery, thereby connecting "Wonder Man" to the story of "Shang-Chi."

As it stands, only Kingsley's casting on the show has been confirmed so far, which leaves the titular character a mystery. Wonder Man is a lesser-known Marvel character created in 1964 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, first introduced as a villain but then later becoming a founding member of the West Coast Avengers. He's yet another son of a billionaire industrialist, as well as a celebrity actor and stuntman. He's a cocky himbo with more money than imaginable, and unearned confidence ripe for comedic greatness.

MCU series have been unafraid to tackle comedy as of late, and with Guest as the head writer, it's safe to assume that "Wonder Man" will be no different. With that in mind, here are 5 actors we'd love to see play the character in the upcoming series.