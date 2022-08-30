Ben Kingsley To Return As Trevor Slattery In Marvel's Wonder Man Disney+ Series

Back in June of 2022, we learned that a new live-action series about Marvel's Wonder Man was in development over at Disney+. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director Destin Daniel Cretton is set to executive produce and possibly direct "an episode or more," with Andrew Guest as head writer.

The upcoming Wonder Man series has another connection to "Shang-Chi" though, in the form of Ben Kingsley ("Gandhi," "Sexy Beast"), according to Variety. He'll reprise the role of Trevor Slattery, who appeared in "Shang-Chi." Slattery is a failed actor who posed as the terrorist The Mandarin in "Iron Man 3," though he is unmasked at the end. In the Marvel short "All Hail the King," he's rescued from prison by a minion of the real Mandarin, who we later learn is Shang-Chi's father Xu Wenwu. In "Shang-Chi," Slattery helps the heroes escape from Wenwu, and gets them to Ta-Loh, with the help of one of the land's fuzzy hundun denizens, Morris.

It's reported that Slattery will play a major role in the "Wonder Man" series, though there are no other details at the moment.