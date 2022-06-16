Wonder Man Series In The Works At Marvel With Shang-Chi Director On Board

Look out! The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a little more ... wonderful? I don't know how many people had this on their bingo cards for characters that Kevin Feige and his team were intent on adapting next for their superhero universe, but this wouldn't be the first time the studio head managed to catch everyone by surprise.

The Hollywood Reporter has the scoop on the next live-action series currently in development at Marvel Studios, revealing that the relatively obscure character Wonder Man is apparently coming to a Disney+ account near you. Even better, the hero will be in the capable hands of a Marvel veteran. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director Destin Daniel Cretton will be returning to the MCU as an executive producer and possibly even a director for "an episode or more" of the planned series. He'll be joined behind the scenes by Andrew Guest, the head writer on the show who's worked on several successful comedies in the past such as "Community" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

The report notes that this "Wonder Man" series will take place as part of the exclusive multi-year deal that Cretton signed with Marvel in the wake of the breakthrough performance of "Shang-Chi" at the box office. While the series is still a long way off, fans can expect filming to commence sometime in 2023.