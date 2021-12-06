Shang-Chi Director Destin Daniel Cretton Returning For Sequel And MCU Disney+ Series

If you make one hit Marvel Studios movie, you're probably going to get the chance to make another one. Such is the case for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director and co-writer Destin Daniel Cretton, who has not only been locked down to direct a "Shang-Chi" sequel, but will also be helming a Disney+ series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadline reports that Cretton has inked an exclusive multi-year deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu's Onyx Collective, a content brand focused on platforming creators of color and amplifying underrepresented voices. Marvel is a subsidiary of Disney, which also owns a controlling share of Hulu. Cretton is already in development on the Disney+ series, though we don't yet know for sure what it will be about.

Starring Simu Liu in the titular role, "The Legend of the Ten Rings" introduced a new superhero to the MCU: Shang-Chi, a martial arts expert and the son of crime boss Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung), who attained immortality and infamy through his possession of powerful artifacts known as the Ten Rings. "Shang-Chi" was the first Marvel Studios movie since the pandemic began to get an exclusive theatrical release, and it has grossed $418 million worldwide to date. Though that's lower than is (or rather, was) typical for MCU movies, the COVID-19 pandemic meant that all box office expectations had to be adjusted. Based on this deal, it seems like Disney considers "Shang-Chi" a success despite the difficult circumstances it faced.