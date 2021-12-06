Kevin Feige Explains Why Marvel Slowed Down Its Big Movie Announcements

We haven't had much in the way of official Marvel Cinematic Universe movie announcements as of late. At least not by Marvel Studios standards which, before the pandemic, were on another level. But Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige has stepped in to explain why the perceived lack of new project announcements has occurred, while also assuring fans they will be getting more to look forward to in the future.

Feige is currently promoting the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which is set to hit theaters in mere days. During a recent chat with Screen Rant, the Marvel executive addressed whether or not the studio's secrecy has resulted in holding back any potential announcements::

"There'll be news. There'll be various events. Obviously with the pandemic, the way we've announced things has changed and altered, and in some ways that's been good, because it's kept the focus on what's next. It's kept the focus on the projects as they come out, and certainly the anticipation for No Way Home, I would say, is as big as anything we've ever felt before, which is good timing as the movie's about to come out."

So this essentially boils down to the pandemic changing plans as they might have existed. But it's also worth remembering that Marvel has announced a lot, and the next few years will be jam-packed.