Kevin Feige Explains Why Marvel Slowed Down Its Big Movie Announcements
We haven't had much in the way of official Marvel Cinematic Universe movie announcements as of late. At least not by Marvel Studios standards which, before the pandemic, were on another level. But Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige has stepped in to explain why the perceived lack of new project announcements has occurred, while also assuring fans they will be getting more to look forward to in the future.
Feige is currently promoting the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which is set to hit theaters in mere days. During a recent chat with Screen Rant, the Marvel executive addressed whether or not the studio's secrecy has resulted in holding back any potential announcements::
"There'll be news. There'll be various events. Obviously with the pandemic, the way we've announced things has changed and altered, and in some ways that's been good, because it's kept the focus on what's next. It's kept the focus on the projects as they come out, and certainly the anticipation for No Way Home, I would say, is as big as anything we've ever felt before, which is good timing as the movie's about to come out."
So this essentially boils down to the pandemic changing plans as they might have existed. But it's also worth remembering that Marvel has announced a lot, and the next few years will be jam-packed.
The MCU Slate Is Very Full
The last major movie announcements for the MCU came in December 2020 during Disney's massive investor day presentation. There, we learned that a new "Fantastic Four" reboot was on the way, in addition to "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," as well as "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "The Marvels." Beyond that we've got "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Thor: Love and Thunder," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," and the "Blade" reboot firmly announced. And most of those movies are coming in 2022 and 2022.
Plus, Disney+ has a robust slate of MCU shows on the way. "Ms. Marvel," "She-Hulk," "Moon Knight," "Secret Invasion," "Ironheart," and "Armor Wars" are all on deck. And that's just live-action! We've also got the likes of "What If...?" season 2 and "X-Men '97" on the way, among many other things, in the realm of animation.
All of this to say, any movie announcements Marvel Studios could make right now would be for things that aren't happening until at least 2024. So, Feige and co. have some time. For now, just be patient and enjoy what's coming.