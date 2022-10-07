Werewolf By Night's Greatest Strength Is That It Feels Disconnected From The MCU

It's pretty much a foregone conclusion by this point that superhero movies are the most dominant pop cultural form of our time. Like it or not, for the foreseeable future it seems there's guaranteed to be a new Marvel project just around the corner, ready to take over your local theater, Twitter home page, and lunch break watercooler conversations.

While it's easy to assume that the oversaturation of superhero stories means those are the stories everyone's asking for, I don't actually think they are. A vocal group of Marvel and DC fans may be happy with all quippy, cape-wearing heroes all the time, but most everyone else wants what moviegoers and TV fans have wanted since the dawn of these mediums: something exciting and new. That's why "Werewolf By Night," the first-ever TV special released under the "Marvel Studios Special Presentation" banner, feels like a monster-sized breath of fresh air within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If I'm going to have to engage with Marvel stuff every other month for many more years, by God, I want to be engaging with something like this stylish, cinematic, Universal horror-inspired one-off that lets Gael Garcia Bernal wear a fur suit and tear some throats out. Watching "Werewolf By Night" reminded me a bit of watching Noah Hawley's ultra-stylish "Legion" pilot episode for the first time, an engrossing experience that only bothered to remind viewers it was tangentially related to Marvel Comics at the very end. The new 53-minute special feels (at this point) wholly disconnected from the larger Marvel world. It's almost entirely devoid of Easter eggs, and it doesn't even have a post-credits scene. It's the MCU at the least MCU it's been in years, and that's a very good thing.