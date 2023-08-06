Barbie Hits $1 Billion At The Worldwide Box Office In Just 17 Days

Barbie is everything: a doctor, a lawyer, a president, an astronaut, and now a box office sensation. In its third weekend at the box office, Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" has become one of the fastest movies ever to hit $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and only the second movie to hit that milestone so far this year, alongside "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Per The Hollywood Reporter, "Barbie" will cross the billion-dollar threshold today while easily holding the weekend box office top spot against fresh competition from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" and "Meg 2: The Trench."

Domestically, "Barbie" added another $53 million this weekend for a running total of $459 million from North American ticket sales. That's a drop of just 43 percent from its second weekend, which in turn dropped just 42.6 percent from the opening weekend. It won't be long before Margot Robbie's anthropomorphized manifestation of the world's best-selling doll whizzes past the half-billion mark at the domestic box office on her neon yellow rollerblades.

Hitting $1 billion after just 17 days in theaters puts Barbie among the top 10 fastest movies to reach 10 figures at the box office, matching the furious pace of "Furious 7," which is currently in seventh place on the list. (It should be noted that inflation is always a factor in setting box office records, which is why all the movies on the list are from the last 15 years.) Based on its current trajectory, and comparing to similar releases, it now looks very likely that "Barbie" will finish its theatrical run north of $1.5 billion worldwide. How far north? Well, let's take a look at the cinematic horizon.