TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Battles Meg 2: The Trench For Second Place At The Box Office

If you thought the dance battles between the Sharks and the Jets in "West Side Story" were thrilling, how about a three-way battle between giant sharks, mutant turtles, and grim visions of apocalyptic doom wrought by mankind's hubris? Though "Barbie" is set to hold on to the No. 1 spot at the box office for the third weekend running, second place is a tight race between new releases "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" and monster movie sequel "Meg 2: The Trench," and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," which is also on its third weekend.

Per Deadline, Friday's numbers have all three movies heading for estimated weekend totals of around $29 million. However, the Friday numbers for "Meg 2" include $3.1 million in Thursday previews, so this is really more of a competition between "Oppenheimer" and "Mutant Mayhem." The new animated "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie opened on Wednesday, riding a wave of rave reviews (96 percent on Rotty T's!), and grossed $10.2 million on its opening day, including $3.85 million from Tuesday previews. For what it's worth, Paramount Pictures is betting on its own horse winning the race, with a slightly higher weekend estimate of $30 million for "Mutant Mayhem," and a projected 5-day gross of $45 million. Industry tracking, according to Variety, is predicting it will end Sunday with $42 million domestic.

While that might not sound huge compared to the dizzying heights of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," which scored an opening weekend of $120.5 million, a $45 million debut would be a solid start for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." A $29-30 million first weekend would match the opening of Pixar's "Elemental," but whereas that movie came with a hefty $200 million price tag, "Mutant Mayhem" was made for a pretty conservative $70 million. Add in the fact that animated, family-friendly movies have proven to be very leggy at the box office this year, and the kids have plenty of reasons to say, "cowabunga!"