Could Meg 2's Brutal Critical Reaction Mean Disaster For Its Box Office?

One of the biggest, most unexpected hits of 2018 was "The Meg." Based on Steve Alten's book of the same name and starring Jason Statham, the movie earned $530 million at the global box office, seemingly birthing a new franchise for Warner Bros. After all, Alten's series does include five books to pull from. While the pandemic got in the way, the sequel is finally upon us in the form of "Meg 2: The Trench." Unfortunately for moviegoers — and more importantly Warner Bros. — its financial prospects are looking particularly grim in light of the film's critical reception.

Critics are roundly displeased with director Ben Wheatley's take on the giant killer shark genre. As of this writing, "Meg 2: The Trench" carries an abysmal 18% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 38 reviews counted. Yes, many more critics still have to weigh in, but that is a terrible start for a movie that carries a $130 million production budget. Warner Bros. also didn't lift the review embargo until just before the first showings of the movie were set to begin in the U.S. This suggests that they knew critics weren't going to like what Wheatley cooked up with the help of writers Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris.

The big question right now is whether or not general audiences align with critics on this one. As we've seen plenty of times in the past, critics and moviegoers can wildly disagree on a film. Just look at another 2018 blockbuster, "Venom," which was trashed by critics but widely embraced by audiences on its way to $856 million worldwide. Having said that, this is a rough way for any blockbuster to begin its run. In this case, the movie in question truly needed all the help it could get.