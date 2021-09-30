Tom Hardy Is 'Deeply Invested' In Venom, Wants To Make A Third Movie

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" arrives in theaters this weekend, kicking off the October moviegoing season. The Marvel Comics adaptation had been delayed nearly a year, but it's here now and — for better or for worse — Tom Hardy is back as both Eddie Brock and Venom. It seems as though this won't be the last time, assuming Hardy has his way, as the actor says he's got another sequel in him.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the movie's release, Hardy said, "I'm deeply invested in this particular franchise. If it's successful, there is another one to do." Woody Harrelson, who plays Cletus Kasady in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," revealed that Hardy was so dedicated to the movie that he'd show up for night shoots even when he wasn't on the call sheet. "He really cared and he really put his heart into it," said Harrelson.

Hardy saying "there is another one to do" implies that he already knows what "Venom 3" would be about. We know that Hardy wants his character to cross over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe down the line. As for his level of investment, writer Kelly Marcel noted just how deep into these characters Hardy truly is:

"He can do Eddie talking to Venom live. He can switch voice to voice and character to character that fast, as if we are having a conversation. It is quite mind-blowing."