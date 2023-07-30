Can Meg 2: The Trench Be Another Giant Shark-Sized Success At The Box Office?

Back in 2018, Warner Bros. scored a massive, somewhat unexpected success with "The Meg." The adaptation of Steve Alten's book of the same name, in which Jason Statham takes on a thought-to-be-extinct megalodon, proved to be a big winner with audiences, raking in $530 million at the global box office. Now, five years and a full global pandemic later, Statham is back in the sequel, "Meg 2: The Trench," which once again hopes to become a late summer sleeper hit. This time, though, it appears competition is going to be a bigger issue.

Box Office Pro currently estimates director Ben Wheatley's big shark sequel could make anywhere between $22 and $27 million domestically on its opening weekend. That's not exactly what a studio wants to see with a big blockbuster, to say the least. While the budget has yet to be revealed, the original cost $130 million before marketing. One imagines that "The Trench" isn't any cheaper, as it has more sharks and even some dinosaurs, among other pricey CGI thrills. But to Wheatley's credit, he tried to make sure every penny of the budget can be seen on screen.

The original "Meg" topped the charts and opened to $45.4 million, also opening in early August. But the competition was less fierce. Both "Slender Man" and "BlacKkKlansman" opened that weekend, and they were never going to compete for the top spot. The biggest competition was "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," which was already in its third weekend. In 2023, "Meg 2" will be going up directly against the family-friendly "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," which looks to be the bigger opener of the two. All the while, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" will still be pulling in big bucks as the Barbenheimer craze is showing few signs of slowing down.