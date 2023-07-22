Meg 2: The Trench Director Ben Wheatley Wanted Every Dollar Of The Budget On Screen

While that approach seems like the logical one and the way movies were made for decades, in terms of modern studio filmmaking it's oddly not the norm. Superhero movies in particular are known for finding their films in reshoots (this was going on when they were mostly winners, even before their current slump), which is part of the reason why budgets have ballooned so much. It costs a lot to spend multiple months reshooting. Sometimes it saves the movie, and sometimes it makes things worse, but it's unquestionable that it's a costly way to make big-budget movies, especially those with heavy VFX pipelines.

Indecision is a problem in the big-budget realm and the core reason why we keep seeing these big franchises waffle so much film to film. Wheatley saying that he storyboarded every inch of "Meg 2: The Trench" is actually refreshing to hear. He wanted to make sure he had all the kinks worked out in advance and felt like he could put every penny of the film's substantial budget (the first film was a surprise hit, pulling in over half a billion dollars at the box office against a declared budget of $130 million) on the screen.

Gotta love that level of commitment to what could be just a big bit of goofy big budget absurd fun. I mean, I think Wheatley knows what the audience expects from a movie like "Meg 2: The Trench." They want big shark action and if he can deliver that to them by making sure there's no waste then I guess he was the right choice for the job.