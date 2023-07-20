Indiana Jones 5 Could Be Disney's Biggest Box Office Disaster Since John Carter

Disney is having a mixed bag of a year so far at the box office. Yes, they've had hits like "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which is the second-biggest movie of the year behind only "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." That's the good news. The bad news is they've also suffered one of the biggest misfires of 2023 with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." While Harrison Ford's fifth and final turn as the legendary cinematic adventurer has been in theaters for less than three weeks, things are looking grim. So much so that this may end up being one of Disney's biggest live-action flops ever, set to possibly rival that of "John Carter." It's that bad.

As of this writing, director James Mangold's "Dial of Destiny" has earned $306 million worldwide, including $149.3 million from domestic audiences, per The Numbers. It all started with a not-so-great $60.3 million opening weekend earlier this month. It's pretty close to a 50/50 split between North American and overseas audiences. That's key when comparing it to something like "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," which has a similarly high budget (more on that in a moment) and debuted to similar numbers domestically. However, the "Mission" series has always played better overseas, taking in 70% or more of its total box office from international markets. That's not the case with "Indiana Jones."

With the much-anticipated showdown between "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" upon us, competition is about to become far more fierce, which should kick Indy out of the top five on the charts by tomorrow. From there, it's going to be a downhill slide to disasterville, all thanks to an over-inflated $300 million production budget (before marketing).