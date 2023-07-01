Tales From The Box Office: Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull Was A Monster Hit No Matter How Much You Hate It

What happens when a trio of cinematic legends joins creative forces? You get one of the most iconic characters in the history of popular culture. It all begins in the summer of 1981 with the release of "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Conceived by George Lucas ("Star Wars"), directed by Steven Spielberg ("Jaws"), and starring Harrison Ford (also "Star Wars"), Indiana Jones was born and blockbuster cinema would never be the same.

Indy and his fedora dominated the silver screen throughout the '80s but, following 1989's "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," it seemed like the character was destined to be retired for good — at least as far as the movies went, even though Lucas and Spielberg originally signed a five-picture deal with Paramount for "Indiana Jones." Now, more than 40 years later, they're making good on that fifth picture with the release of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." But in between "Last Crusade" and "Dial of Destiny," there was "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull."

Wildly anticipated at the time of its release in 2008, two things are inarguably true about "Crystal Skull": It was both an unbelievably huge success and remains wildly disliked by fans of the character to this day. From the whole "nuke the fridge" scene to Shia LaBeouf's maligned greaser Mutt Williams, people don't like this film, but they sure as heck turned up to see it.

In honor of the release of Ford's last ride as Indiana Jones, we're looking back at "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" — the long journey to get the script hammered down, what happened when the film finally did hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it 15 years after the fact. Let's dig in, shall we?