Tales From The Box Office: 30 Years Ago, Jurassic Park Changed Movies Forever

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

There are big movies, there are important movies, and there are timeless movies. But everyone once in a while, a movie comes along that is so significant on just about every front that it becomes both a timeless classic and a point of no return for the industry at large. One such moment occurred in the summer of 1993 when Steven Spielberg unleashed one of the most successful entries in his storied career, "Jurassic Park."

To this day, the film plays like gangbusters and stands alongside the likes of "Jaws" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark" as one of the most enduring blockbusters ever made. More than that though, even if it was sort of by accident, Spielberg ended up laying out a template for the future of cinematic storytelling in bringing dinosaurs to life on the big screen. Through a combination of groundbreaking animatronics and (more importantly) pioneering computer-generated imagery, he managed to make extinct animals feel more real than anyone previously thought possible. Moreover, from that point on, just about anything any filmmaker could dream of would become possible — technology was no longer the premier limitation.

The old ways were extinct in an instant.

In honor of the movie's 30th anniversary, we're looking back at "Jurassic Park," how Spielberg won the rights to make the film in a competitive bidding war, how the groundbreaking CGI dinosaurs came to be, the many problems the production had to overcome on its way to the big screen, what happened when the movie finally hit theaters, and what we can learn from the film all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?