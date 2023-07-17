Mission: Impossible 7 Opens Big, But Not Big Enough To Save The Summer Box Office

It may not be on the same level as last year's record-shattering "Top Gun: Maverick," but Tom Cruise is once again here to try and save the day with "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One." The latest entry in the long-running franchise opened mid-week last week, giving it a full five days in theaters to goose the numbers for Paramount Pictures. In the end, it all went pretty well as the film earned $235 million globally across those five days, setting a new record for the "Mission" series. That said, it's not going to be enough to entirely save what has been a pretty brutal summer. More on that in a moment.

According to The Numbers, director Christopher McQuarrie's "Dead Reckoning" earned $80 million domestically across the five-day opening, including $56.2 million over the weekend. That was more than enough to give the film the number one spot over the surprise faith-based hit "Sound of Freedom," which collected $27 million largely thanks to a "Pay it Forward" program where tickets can be purchased for those who couldn't otherwise afford to see the film. In any event, that $80 million figure represents a series best, topping the five-day openings of "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" ($77.5 million) and "Mission: Impossible II" ($78.8 million).

That five-day, $155 million international opening is really worth focusing on. That's actually more than "Top Gun: Maverick" made during its first weekend ($126.7 million) overseas. It's far from an apples-to-apples situation, as this movie has two extra days and "Maverick" opened over Memorial Day, but it's a very good sign because Paramount spent a whopping $295 million – before marketing – on "Dead Reckoning, Part One." This big opening takes a little bit of the pressure off.