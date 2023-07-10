Faith-Based Movie Sound Of Freedom Is A Surprise Hit But One That Raises Big Red Flags

It has been a pretty interesting summer at the box office thus far, with movies like "The Flash" failing spectacularly against sky-high expectations, while others like Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" have provided some hope that original cinema can still work in the aftermath of the pandemic. Then there's this past weekend, where "Insidious: The Red Door" managed to beat out "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in a big win for horror, which also served as a wake-up call for massive budget blockbusters. At the same time, a faith-based film titled "Sound of Freedom" managed to make a downright shocking amount of money, given just how little it was covered in the mainstream press ahead of its release.

Distributed independently by Angel Studios, "Sound of Freedom" has racked up more than $40 million at the domestic box office in less than a week, including an impressive $18.2 million over the weekend, per The Numbers. Nailing down the budget for the film is tricky since it was actually produced way back in 2018 and was going to be distributed by 20th Century Fox before Disney acquired the studio. Disney then shelved and, years later, Angel Studios managed to wrestle the rights away. That having been said, in the face of big-name competition smack dab in the middle of the summer movie season, what this movie pulled in is deeply impressive.

The film tells a fictionalized version of a real-life story about a federal agent who saves a boy from human traffickers, but his sister is still captive. He then embarks on a mission to save her as well. It's based on Tim Ballard, a former government agent who now focuses on rescuing children from sex traffickers, with Jim Caviezel ("The Passion of the Christ") in the lead role. That's where things get dicey.