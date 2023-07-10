Insidious 5 Defeated Indiana Jones At The Box Office – But Will Hollywood Learn The Right Lesson?

One probably wouldn't have looked at this past weekend on the calendar earlier in the year and saw it as a particularly interesting box office battle. Sony was releasing "Insidious: The Red Door" as obvious counter-programming to "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in its second weekend. Yet, it became a much bigger battle than anyone could have anticipated. Most crucially, the low-budget horror film actually came out on top, as opposed to the mega-budget, nostalgic franchise flick. It now serves as an indicator of where the industry is at this moment, for better or worse.

"The Red Door" absolutely obliterated expectations taking in $32.65 million, per The Numbers, taking the number one spot on the chart for the weekend. "Dial of Destiny," meanwhile, had to settle for second with $26.5 million. Internationally is where things get even more interesting with the fifth entry in the "Insidious" franchise earning $31.4 million, virtually tied with "Indiana Jones 5," which pulled in $31.8 million overseas. That leaves us with much to discuss.

Sony's horror film, which was directed by star Patrick Wilson, debuted at $64.4 million worldwide against a mere $16 million budget. Yes, that's a heck of a lot more expensive than the original "Insidious," which was made for a mere $1.5 million and made just shy of $100 million at the box office. But even if "The Red Door" never made another dime, it would probably be considered a win. And yet, it's probably going to do reasonably well in the weeks ahead and should easily cross $100 million before all's said and done — if not much more. Sony will end up making money on this one, and probably a lot of it.