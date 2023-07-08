Tales From The Box Office: Insidious Proved James Wan Was A Real Deal Horror Master

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

One could make the argument that no single director has had an impact on franchise filmmaking as big as James Wan has in the modern era. Yes, the man directed "Aquaman," the biggest DC movie ever, and "Furious 7," one of the 10 biggest movies of all time until pretty recently. But those were examples of him playing in someone else's sandbox with great success. Beyond that (and perhaps more importantly), Wan is a man who has demonstrated a miraculous ability to create something new, particularly within the horror genre. His defining moment came in 2011 with "Insidious."

Wan broke out in a big way in 2004 with "Saw," which was itself a huge hit and spawned a $1 billion franchise that is still going to this day. But one big hit can be a fluke, as evidenced by the filmmaker's 2007 sophomore effort, "Dead Silence." A movie with its fans, to be certain, but by no means a big hit. That's where "Insidious" comes in. The micro-budget film was a smash hit that, once again, birthed a new horror franchise that is going to this day. It proved that Wan's debut feature was not a fluke.

In honor of the release of "Insidious: The Red Door," we're looking back at the first film, how it came to be, how it managed to score a big distribution deal at Sony Pictures, what happened once the movie hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it more than a decade later. Let's dig in, shall we?