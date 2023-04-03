Disney Announces Live-Action Remake Of Moana With Dwayne Johnson, Just 6 Years After The Original

If you thought Disney was slowing down with its live-action remakes of animated hits, you thought wrong. Instead, the Mouse House is putting its foot on the accelerator by announcing a live-action remake of "Moana," a mere six years and change after the original arrived in theaters. Dwayne Johnson, who voiced the South Pacific demigod Maui in the animated film and even showed off his singing skills in the number "You're Welcome," announced the "reimagining" (Disney's preferred branding for its live-action remakes) in a video that also features his two youngest daughters, Jasmine and Tiana.

Johnson intends to reprise his role as Maui, but while actress Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the 2016 original, is attached as an executive producer, there's no indication yet that she'll be returning on-screen alongside Johnson. The remake is still in very early development; "Moana" screenwriter Jared Bush and Samoan writer/producer Dana Ledoux Miller (whose credits include "Narcos" and "The Newsroom") are also involved, but no director or screenwriter has yet been confirmed.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Johnson said: